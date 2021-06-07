Alexa
Motorcyclists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan

11 bikers violated Level 3 COVID alert restrictions: Changhua police

  577
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/07 21:35
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Changhua County police on Saturday (June 6) busted a motorcycle gathering of 11 people for violating the Level 3 COVID-19 alert rules, per CNA.

The rules prohibit outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and carry a fine of between NT$60,000 (US$2,069) and NT$300,000 for each offender.

After mahjong parties have recently become sources of COVID-19 spread in the county, local police have stepped up crackdowns on social gatherings that go over the limits set by the Level 3 alert.

Changhua police received reports on Saturday that many bikers were having a party at the 20-kilometer mark on Changhua County Route 139.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a total of 11 people and gave them all citations under the Communicable Disease Control Act. The fines will be determined and issued by the county’s Public Health Bureau.
Communicable Disease Control Act
Changhua
motorcycle gathering
Level 3
Taiwan
COVID-19

Updated : 2021-06-07 23:16 GMT+08:00

