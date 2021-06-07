Motorcyclists fined for outdoor gathering in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Changhua County police on Saturday (June 6) busted a motorcycle gathering of 11 people for violating the Level 3 COVID-19 alert rules, per CNA.

The rules prohibit outdoor gatherings of over 10 people and carry a fine of between NT$60,000 (US$2,069) and NT$300,000 for each offender.

After mahjong parties have recently become sources of COVID-19 spread in the county, local police have stepped up crackdowns on social gatherings that go over the limits set by the Level 3 alert.

Changhua police received reports on Saturday that many bikers were having a party at the 20-kilometer mark on Changhua County Route 139.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a total of 11 people and gave them all citations under the Communicable Disease Control Act. The fines will be determined and issued by the county’s Public Health Bureau.