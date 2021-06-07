Axion Global joins vibrant community at HKSTP’s FinTech Centre to accelerate Fintech Innovations

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 June 2021 - Axion Global Digits (" Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Axion Global Innovation Centre ("AGIC"), is joining the vibrant and growing fintech community with the establishment of an office at the FINTECH CENTRE @INNOCENTRE of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ("HKSTP") in Kowloon Tong.





Launched in January 2021, HKSTP FinTech Centre is an ideal platform for the fintech community to accelerate open innovation and foster cross-industry co-creation and commercialization. The Company believes our presence at the HKSTP FinTech Centre will provide AGIC with a focal point for partnering, business matching, research & development and nurturing of talent for fintech innovations.

Hong Kong's fintech market has developed rapidly in recent years. By becoming part of HKSTP's ever-growing fintech community, it will provide AGIC with a strong support network to accelerate R&D efforts in bringing the next generation of financial technology solutions to the market. The Company has initiated many product development projects to date, including DocuRoom, a next-generation secured virtual document portal designed for the virtual asset market, due to be launched in the second half of 2021. Another focused area of research and development is Identity as a Service ("IDaaS") to enable seamless and secure credential authentication. Its cloud-based and artificial intelligence technology can be applied to many scenarios and improve the efficiency and security of identity management.

Mr. Gavin Ho, Director, Strategy & Innovation of Axion Global Digits commented, "We are excited to become part of the HKSTP FinTech Centre community. This move marks an important milestone in fintech innovation for the Company this year. It also demonstrates our commitment to executing our fintech business strategy. We look forward to collaborating with HKSTP and their network companies to foster the development of fintech ecosystem in Hong Kong."





About Axion Global Digits

Axion Global Digits is the investment and incubation arm of Edvance International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1410.HK), a leading cybersecurity company in Hong Kong. Riding on the operating knowhow and network accumulated by its parent company in cybersecurity throughout the years, Axion Global Digits aims to grow the financial technology (Fintech) start-ups with full spectrum of involvement from technology research and development, corporate venture and incubation to digital asset management with the purpose of constructing a diversified ecosystem. Axion Global Innovation Centre (AGIC) is a subsidiary of Axion Global Digits for R&D of fintech innovation.





#AxionGlobalDigits





About Edvance International Holdings Limited

Founded in 2002, Edvance International primarily engages in four major business lines including the provision of cybersecurity product distribution, cybersecurity services, fintech ventures and digital asset management.





The Group operates businesses in cybersecurity solutions via its subsidiary companies Edvance Technology, ESH and Green Radar, covering Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, and Singapore. Additionally, the company is investing in fintech start-ups, developing technology solutions in the digital asset ecosystem through Axion Global Digits. We also engage in digital asset management via Axion Global Asset Management.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group was listed on GEM of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and transferred to Main Board in 2019 (Stock code: 1410.HK).

#EdvanceInternational