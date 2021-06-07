Ticket refunds surge for Taiwan railway services amid no-movement warning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s railway services are busy handling ticket refunds for the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday as people are advised to stay put amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said the number of train tickets sold for the long weekend that begins Friday (June 11) had dropped from 136,000 to 29,000 as of 8 a.m. on Monday. This represents a refund rate of 78 percent, and a seat usage rate of just 5.07 percent for the holiday, reported CNA.

Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) is also seeing an increase in refund requests for travel during the weekend, with sold tickets decreasing from 56,000 yesterday to today’s 40,000. The company said it will keep the seat usage rate under 20 percent between June 11 and 15 in line with epidemic-prevention measures.

No fees will be required for refunds for tickets valid during the Level 3 alert period, TSHR announced Sunday.

The Dragon Boat Festival, during which people have family reunions, this year falls on Sunday (June 14). Authorities have been pleading with the public to avoid travel, as human movement occurs traditionally during the festival.

Taiwan has extended the Level 3 restrictions to June 28 from June 14, as the country struggles to rein in the spread of the coronavirus outbreak that began in May.