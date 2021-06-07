Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Monday (June 7) announced that along with the extension of Level 3 restrictions to June 28, schools at all levels are to remain closed for the rest of the spring semester.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) convened a meeting Monday morning on whether to extend the Level 3 alert. During the meeting, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported on outbreak developments, medical capacity, and the vaccine delivery plan, while other ministries reported on the implementation status of various epidemic prevention measures.

After the meeting, Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) was cited by CNA as saying that because the current epidemic situation has not stabilized, and after considering the opinions of various ministries, Su deemed it necessary to extend the Level 3 guidelines until June 28. In addition, face-to-face learning will continue to be suspended at all school levels and replaced with distance learning for the rest of the spring semester.

Su said that in light of the extension, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has been asked to provide an epidemic prevention plan for universities, including the vaccination of exam proctors and arrangements for testing venues to be divided into sections.

Since the switch to distance learning on May 18, the MOE has provided a variety of learning resource channels and platform options. In order to avoid congestion caused by a large number of simultaneous logins on existing teaching platforms, it has provided access to online learning resources without a login requirement

It has also arranged course units by subject over the past few weeks to enable students and parents to obtain resources for online learning from home. The ministry included a link to a YouTube page that includes a wide variety of learning materials in various subjects for different grade levels as well as an online learning website with resources for K-12 and college students.