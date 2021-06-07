Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to extend Level 3 restrictions to June 28

Cabinet announces Level 3 measures to be extended two weeks past original end date

  9712
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/07 12:16
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Cabinet on Monday (June 7) announced that the nationwide Level 3 restrictions will be extended through June 28.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) convened a meeting Monday morning on whether to extend the Level 3 alert. During the meeting, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported on outbreak developments, medical capacity, and the vaccine delivery plan, while other ministries reported on the implementation status of various epidemic prevention measures.

After the meeting, Cabinet spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) was cited by CNA as saying that because the current epidemic situation has not stabilized, and after considering the opinions of various ministries, Su deemed it necessary to extend the Level 3 guidelines until June 28. In addition, face-to-face learning will continue to be suspended at all school levels and replaced with distance learning for the rest of the spring semester.

Further details of the extension will be outlined in detail by CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) at his regularly scheduled press conference at 2 p.m. Su said that in light of the extension, the Ministry of Education has been asked to provide an epidemic prevention plan for universities, including the vaccination of exam proctors and arrangments for testing venues to be divided into sections.

In response to a sudden surge of cases in mid-May, the CECC first announced a Level 3 alert on May 15 for New Taipei City and Taipei, but it expanded it to the entire country on May 19. The alert was originally set to end on May 28, but on May 25, it was extended to June 14.
Level 3 alert
Level 3 COVID-19 alert
Level 3 pandemic alert
epidemic prevention
epidemic control
lockdown
lockdowns

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
Taiwan's schools to remain closed for rest of semester
2021/06/07 12:57
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
2021/06/07 12:20
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
2021/06/02 15:48
Takkyubin Taiwan overloaded with orders, halts low-temp deliveries
Takkyubin Taiwan overloaded with orders, halts low-temp deliveries
2021/06/02 12:13
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
Taiwan bus drivers hit hard by pandemic call for relief
2021/06/01 21:55

Updated : 2021-06-07 23:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT