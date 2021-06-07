Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Sunday (June 6) announced the launch of a "Maginot Line" for the city's over 100,000 migrant workers.

During an epidemic prevention project meeting live-streamed on Facebook on Sunday morning, Cheng said that in the wake of major coronavirus outbreaks at two factories in Miaoli County, Taoyuan needs to "build a line of defense" for its 117,000 foreign factory workers and caregivers. Cheng then announced the "Gu'an Plan," which will follow guidelines provided by the Ministry of Labor on Saturday, and pledged that the "Maginot Line must be defended."

The Maginot Line was a line of fortifications that France built in the 1930s to defend against a German invasion.

Cheng said that the first layer of the line of defense will be implementing split teamwork arrangements at the city's 309 factories that employ more than 50 migrant workers. He said that the Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration will inspect these factories to ensure they complete these arrangements within five days.

In the case of dormitories that house more than 50 workers, work areas, accommodations, dining areas, and bathrooms must all be divided into sections and times of usage. Shared public areas must implement epidemic prevention measures, while activities such as karaoke and sports will be suspended.

As for the 16 factories that employ more than 500 foreign workers, the city will require these to implement rapid screening tests. If employees test positive, they must enter isolation and also undergo PCR testing.

Cheng said that the city is providing three epidemic prevention hotels that have up to 500 rooms to house workers who need to self-isolate. As for large dormitories housing more than 3,000 migrant workers, Cheng said medical institutions will help out with rapid screening.

Cheng added that the city will set up rapid screening stations in its industrial parks. The stations will be set up in stages depending on demand.

The mayor declared that the migrant worker "Maginot Line" in Taoyuan can be defended. "This is a challenge for future epidemic prevention and must be dealt with properly," said Cheng.