Cloud Gate's online dance classes attracting students from Taiwan and beyond

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned Taiwanese dance troupe Cloud Gate has come up with a series of half-hour online dance courses, inviting thousands of netizens to dance with them from Monday to Saturday each week.

The free program, which kicked off last Thursday (June 3), hit 22,000 views with its first live show. Besides Taiwanese, the first class also saw netizens from the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and five other countries tune in, according to Cloud Gate.

Since the Level 3 coronavirus alert was imposed, many in Taiwan have been sitting more as they work from home, neglecting their workout routines, Cloud Gate said. The troupe said it began organizing the classes last year as an attempt to contribute to society.

The courses are aimed at different age groups, ranging from two-year-olds to people in their 60s, and cover French and Russian dance styles as well as martial arts and stretching. Moreover, some of the classes incorporate household objects like beds, closets, and chairs to teach children to dance in a variety of settings, according to the dance troupe.

For more information on the online courses, visit the Cloud Gate Facebook page.