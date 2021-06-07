Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Cloud Gate's online dance classes attracting students from Taiwan and beyond

Free dance classes taught online Monday to Saturday at 9 a.m.

  1236
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/07 12:28
(Facebook, Cloud Gate photo) 

(Facebook, Cloud Gate photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renowned Taiwanese dance troupe Cloud Gate has come up with a series of half-hour online dance courses, inviting thousands of netizens to dance with them from Monday to Saturday each week.

The free program, which kicked off last Thursday (June 3), hit 22,000 views with its first live show. Besides Taiwanese, the first class also saw netizens from the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, and five other countries tune in, according to Cloud Gate.

Since the Level 3 coronavirus alert was imposed, many in Taiwan have been sitting more as they work from home, neglecting their workout routines, Cloud Gate said. The troupe said it began organizing the classes last year as an attempt to contribute to society.

The courses are aimed at different age groups, ranging from two-year-olds to people in their 60s, and cover French and Russian dance styles as well as martial arts and stretching. Moreover, some of the classes incorporate household objects like beds, closets, and chairs to teach children to dance in a variety of settings, according to the dance troupe.

For more information on the online courses, visit the Cloud Gate Facebook page.
dance
online dance
WFH
Cloud Gate

RELATED ARTICLES

Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
Foxconn initiates remote working for employees in Taipei, New Taipei
2021/05/24 12:45
Cloud Gate takes a bow at National Taiwan University
Cloud Gate takes a bow at National Taiwan University
2021/05/04 15:13
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
Over 100 seen maskless with COVID-positive man in northern Taiwan dance hall
2021/04/29 18:25
Taiwanese teacher orders students to bark like dogs
Taiwanese teacher orders students to bark like dogs
2021/04/21 17:00
Dance festival in Taipei to enliven Longshan Temple
Dance festival in Taipei to enliven Longshan Temple
2021/04/01 18:05

Updated : 2021-06-07 23:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT