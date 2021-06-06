Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the COVID outbreak in Taiwan shows no signs of abating soon, many have expressed concerns as to whether the Level 3 epidemic alert will be extended.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Sunday (June 6) deferred to the country's Executive Yuan on the question, saying he had made his report to the Cabinet, which will convene meetings on the matter and make a decision this week, CNA reported.

The CECC initially heightened the nationwide alert for the disease to Level 3 on May 19, but the center on May 25 extended it to June 14. In light of the continued outbreak, it has been rumored the alert will soon be extended to June 28.