Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan to step up crowd control for marketgoers

One-hour time limit to be imposed on shoppers at traditional and night markets

  5780
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/06 18:32
Taiwan to step up crowd control for marketgoers

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs on Sunday (June 6) announced five measures to tighten crowd control at traditional and night markets amid the COVID-19 surge, including a one-hour time limit on shopping, CNA reported.

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) announced the measures at Sunday’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) briefing.

He emphasized that as the pandemic is still raging, the country is in no position to let its guard down. He added that the ministry will work with local governments to inform people of the measures.

First, the ministry hopes local governments will extend the control area for traditional markets to neighboring vendors. The ministry will specify business hours for the markets, during which time crowd flows will be managed, he said.

Second, the time limit for people to shop at traditional or night markets will be one hour.

Third, traditional markets will be encouraged to adopt a maximum number of shoppers, while entrances will be more closely monitored, with contact tracing requirements imposed. If necessary, entrances will be temporarily shut.

The fourth and fifth rules involve enforcement mechanisms and a ban on transient vendors setting up shop next to the markets.
Ministry of Economic Affairs
traditional markets
CECC
local governments
contact tracing
transient vendors

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
2021/06/07 00:01
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
2021/06/06 21:31
3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay
3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay
2021/06/06 16:40
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
2021/06/05 23:09
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
2021/06/05 18:08

Updated : 2021-06-07 22:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT