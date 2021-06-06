3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (June 6) that three companies in Miaoli County must provide a paid suspension to migrant workers in their employ and quarantine them in order to avoid further COVID-19 cluster infections, CNA reported.

As several tech companies in Zhunan Township, Miaoli County have had COVID outbreaks, the CECC has assigned Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, to set up a command center in the county to coordinate testing and other disease control measures.

According to CECC statistics, as of June 5, three tech companies in Miaoli had a total of 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 180 migrant workers and 26 local workers.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced new measures on Sunday to assist local governments and companies in controlling the spread of the disease. These include temporarily halting the duties of migrant workers in these companies and quarantining them at home with pay.

Migrants deemed high-risk will be housed in quarantine centers, while those with medium- and low-risk profiles will be quarantined where they currently reside, according to the CECC.