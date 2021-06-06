Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay

CECC measure follows outbreak of cluster infections in Miaoli County

  7438
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/06 16:40
3 Taiwan companies ordered to quarantine migrant workers with pay

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (June 6) that three companies in Miaoli County must provide a paid suspension to migrant workers in their employ and quarantine them in order to avoid further COVID-19 cluster infections, CNA reported.

As several tech companies in Zhunan Township, Miaoli County have had COVID outbreaks, the CECC has assigned Wang Pi-sheng (王必勝), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, to set up a command center in the county to coordinate testing and other disease control measures.

According to CECC statistics, as of June 5, three tech companies in Miaoli had a total of 206 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 180 migrant workers and 26 local workers.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced new measures on Sunday to assist local governments and companies in controlling the spread of the disease. These include temporarily halting the duties of migrant workers in these companies and quarantining them at home with pay.

Migrants deemed high-risk will be housed in quarantine centers, while those with medium- and low-risk profiles will be quarantined where they currently reside, according to the CECC.
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
cluster infection
migrant workers
Zhunan Township
quarantine centers
Miaoli

RELATED ARTICLES

Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
Taoyuan to build 'Maginot Line' for 100,000 migrant workers
2021/06/07 12:20
Physician calls for cancellation of Taiwan's Dragon Boat Festival holiday
Physician calls for cancellation of Taiwan's Dragon Boat Festival holiday
2021/06/07 11:25
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
2021/06/07 00:01
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
2021/06/06 21:31
Taiwan's Taoyuan encourages companies to test migrant workers for COVID
Taiwan's Taoyuan encourages companies to test migrant workers for COVID
2021/06/06 19:03

Updated : 2021-06-07 22:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT