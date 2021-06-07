Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

G7 backs making climate risk disclosure mandatory

By REUTERS
2021/06/07 06:00
G7 finance ministers met face-to-face for the first time since the start of the pandemic

G7 finance ministers met face-to-face for the first time since the start of the pandemic

Group of Seven (G7) rich countries backed moves to force banks and companies to disclose their exposure to climate-related risks on Saturday, a measure seen as vital to efforts to safeguard the financial system from climate change shocks.

G7 finance ministers meeting in London also called for more coordination to measure what impact companies are having on the climate and environment, warning of the risk of fragmentation as local jurisdictions adopt different approaches.

"We support moving towards mandatory climate-related financial disclosures that provide consistent and decision-useful information for market participants...," said a final communique released after the two days of talks.

"This will help mobilise the trillions of dollars of private sector finance needed, and reinforce government policy to meet our net zero commitments," it said of a growing number of pledges by major economies to attain net-zero carbon emissions.

Central banks and other financial regulators complain that there is a lack of reliable data about how exposed businesses on their territories are to climate risk and how environmentally friendly or otherwise their activities are.

Such data are now most often collected on a voluntary basis, although some jurisdictions such as France have already made such reporting mandatory.

The push towards mandatory reporting is being discussed by the wider group of G20 nations and some believe an international agreement on it could be reached by the time of the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow starting Nov. 1.

The G7 communique said mandatory disclosures should be made according to existing recommendations made by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
G7
environment
climate change

RELATED ARTICLES

G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT
G7 is close to agreement on taxation of world’s largest companies - FT
2021/05/24 23:30
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
Meteorologist lists 5 factors behind severe drought in Taiwan
2021/05/24 10:33
Chinese plan to build fishing harbor by Sierra Leone rainforest comes to light
Chinese plan to build fishing harbor by Sierra Leone rainforest comes to light
2021/05/21 09:07
End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA
2021/05/20 18:00
China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan
China condemns G7 statement censuring Beijing, supporting Taiwan
2021/05/06 20:30

Updated : 2021-06-07 22:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT