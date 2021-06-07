Alexa
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases

Of the 335 local cases, 189 were males and 146 were females

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/07 00:01
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Sunday (June 6) 335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths in the country, with eight cases retroactively added.

Out of the 335 local cases, 189 were male and 146 female, and they ranged in age from under five to over 90 years old. Among the eight backlog cases, the three men and five women ranged in age between 20 and 60 years old, according to a CECC press release.

In total, there were 343 new local cases. New Taipei City had 160; Miaoli County had 75; Taipei had 64; Taoyuan had 16; Yilan County had nine; Yunlin County, Kaohsiung, Changhua County, and Hsinchu County each had three; and Keelung City, Taichung, and Tainan each had two cases; and Chiayi City reported one.

Among the 119 cases outside Greater Taipei, 107 cases have known sources of infection, seven cases have unidentified sources, and five cases are still under investigation.

The CECC said that out of the 36 new deaths that day, 22 were men and 14 were women, ranging in age from 50 to 90 years old.

To date, Taiwan has reported 1,145 imported cases, 10,100 local cases, and 260 deaths. A total of 36 cases originated from the Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," two were infected onboard a flight, one was classified as unresolved, and 14 are still under investigation. A total of 27 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
