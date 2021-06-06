Alexa
Central Taiwan to end water rationing

Plum rain fronts, Tropical Storm Choi-Wan have brought abundant rainfall

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/06 14:57
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung Mayor Lu Show-yen (盧秀燕) said on Sunday (June 6) that the central government has now lifted the water-rationing measure that had been in place in the city for nearly two months, CNA reported.

As the plum rain fronts and Tropical Storm Choi-Wan have brought abundant rainfall across Taiwan, Wang Mei-hua (王美花), the head of the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC) for fighting the drought, announced on Sunday that the water-rationing measures for Miaoli County, Taichung City, and northern Changhua County, were immediately lifted.

She estimated that the current water levels in the region's reservoirs indicate water supply for the region will be sufficient at least until the end of July.

Lu said in a Facebook post on Sunday that her prayers for more rainfall in the reservoirs' catchment areas had been answered.

In the post, the mayor said the inconvenience of having water only five days a week was finally over, though she reminded citizens to continue to conserve water.
