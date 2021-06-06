Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ipsos poll shows tie on eve of Peru's election, with Fujimori slightly ahead

  151
By REUTERS
2021/06/06 20:00
Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (MercoPress photo)

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (MercoPress photo)

An Ipsos poll on Saturday afternoon showed Peru's runoff presidential election still locked in a statistical tie, but right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori is slightly ahead of leftist Pedro Castillo, by a 0.7 percentage point margin.

Peruvians will head to the polls on Sunday in a bitterly divisive election that has pitted Fujimori, the daughter of jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori, against Castillo, a little-known elementary school teacher.

Voters are divided by class and geography, with urban and higher-income Peruvians leaning toward Fujimori, and poorer, rural Peruvians leaning toward Castillo.

The Ipsos poll, which was conducted on Saturday and seen by Reuters, puts Fujimori at 44.8% of the vote and Castillo at 44.1% of the vote. Another 11.1% of voters would not vote for either candidate.

Ipsos said the poll had a margin of error of 1.4 percentage points and a sample size of 5,117.

Ipsos follows two other pollsters who have now put Fujimori slightly ahead, although still in statistical-tie territory.

Pollster IEP Saturday morning put Fujimori 0.1 percentage point ahead of Castillo, according to the results seen by Reuters. A poll on Friday by pollster CPI had Fujimori 0.2 percentage point ahead.

The race remains too close to call and all polls show a statistical tie, but Saturday's polls show Fujimori's best performance so far.

It is illegal within Peru to publish polls during the last week before a presidential election, although the surveys can be carried out as long as local media do not publish them.
Keiko Fujimori
Pedro Castillo
Peru
presidential election

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than politics
Taiwan’s Foxconn founder more interested in health than politics
2021/02/24 14:55
Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election: Analyst
Taiwan's DPP will continue cross-strait policy in 2024 election: Analyst
2021/02/05 11:19
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
Google stops donations to U.S. Congress members who voted against election results
2021/01/27 00:00
Philippines sees 'close and friendly' ties with Biden administration
Philippines sees 'close and friendly' ties with Biden administration
2021/01/20 23:30
Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat
Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat
2021/01/20 21:30

Updated : 2021-06-07 22:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan announces free vaccinations for all citizens
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 476 local COVID cases, record 37 deaths, 35 backlog cases
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan president addresses public amid record single-day COVID death toll
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan's Executive Yuan to decide on Level 3 alert extension this week
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 335 local COVID cases, 36 deaths, 8 backlog cases
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Taiwan's new vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 variants
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT
1st batch of US vaccines doses to benefit Taiwan's 'most vulnerable': AIT