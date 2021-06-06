Alexa
US senator announces donation of 750,000 vaccine doses to Taiwan

Senator Duckworth assures Taiwanese that US will not let Taiwan 'stand alone' amid COVID surge

  5241
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/06 13:44
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday (June 6) assured the Taiwanese people that America would not abandon the nation.

Upon arriving in Taiwan for a brief visit with senior government officials, U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan, and Christopher Coons spoke at a news conference Sunday morning. Duckworth pointed out that the donation of 750,000 vaccines to the East Asian nation was a decision made by White House officials and three other people after several weeks of discussion.

"It was critical to the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership," CNA quoted her as saying.

Duckworth said that she had wanted to come to Taiwan because her mother's family was originally from China's Guangdong Province and had fled to Thailand on foot to escape the Chinese Communist Party. "For me, it is particularly important to support another democracy in the region."

The senator added: "My family and I know the price of freedom. I am here to tell you that the United States will not let you stand alone. We will be by your side to make sure that the people of Taiwan have what they need to get to the other side of this pandemic and beyond."

Meanwhile, Sullivan said that Washington’s support for Taipei’s prosperity, democracy, and security remains solid. Support for Taiwan is bipartisan, and the delegation of senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties is a manifestation of that, he added.

Sullivan also said that the U.S. is leading international rescue efforts with friends, partners, and allies in an open and cooperative spirit and that it is providing millions of vaccines internationally to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.

Senator Coons said he believes that it is necessary to let friends in Taiwan know that the U.S. considers assistance to the nation to be urgent and important. He also mentioned that next week, the Senate will vote on the 2021 Strategic Competition Act, which reaffirms Taiwan-U.S. relations, adding that it is likely the bill will be passed.
Taiwan
Taiwan-U.S. relations
U.S. Senators
Dan Sullivan
Tammy Duckworth
Christopher Coons

