US Senate delegation arrives in Taiwan, offers vaccine donation

Senators will meet with senior officials to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/06 08:30
US senators arrive in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan, and Christopher Coons have arrived in Taiwan to meet with government officials.

The Senate delegation made the journey in a C-17 military transport plane and landed at Taipei’s Songshan Airport Sunday morning (June 6) at 7:19. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) welcomed the delegation and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to meet with them at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The three senators will only be in Taiwan for three hours due to epidemic prevention considerations, and their activities will be confined to a command center in the military part of Songshan Airport, CNA reported. According to the American Institute in Taiwan, the senators will meet with senior leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, Senator Duckworth said at a news conference that the U.S. will donate 750,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan as part of the country's plan to share shots internationally. "It was critical to the United States that Taiwan be included in the first group to receive vaccines because we recognize your urgent need and we value this partnership."

Duckworth is a war veteran of Thai ancestry who served as a helicopter pilot in Iraq, where she lost both her legs, and Sullivan served as assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush. Christopher Coons will be the only visitor who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Updated : 2021-06-07 22:42 GMT+08:00

