Barbie Hsu announces divorce, Chinese husband taunts Taiwan

'Big S' divorces Chinese husband after Weibo posts criticizing Taiwan's handling of pandemic

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/05 23:08
Wang Xiaofei and Barbie Hsu and the ring Wang gifted to her. (Weibo images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) on Saturday (June 5) announced that she is filing for divorce from her husband of 10 years after her spouse posted a rant mocking Taiwan for its handling of the pandemic and lavishing praise on China.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Hsu, known to her fans as "Big S" (大S) confirmed to the Apple Daily, that "the divorce proceedings are underway. I will not comment on his words and actions." In an interview with Sina Finance, her husband, Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲), said that he was unaware of the divorce.

Television producer Angie Chai (柴智屏), who is close friends with the couple, was cited by Liberty Times that day as saying: "She has made up her mind. I'm afraid their marriage is coming to an end." Hsu and Wang got married in March of 2011, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hsu opted to stay in Taipei, while Wang frequently traveled back and forth between Taiwan and China.

In March of this year, Wang gifted Hsu a high-priced diamond ring carved with their initials and the word "forever," writing on Weibo, "I hope you say 'I do' for another 10 years." However, Taiwanese media reported that the two clashed over Wang's strong political views in support of the communist regime in Beijing.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wang uploaded several photos on his Weibo page showing buildings under construction and opening ceremonies inside various businesses. In the post, Wang wrote that each of the three times he has returned to China during the pandemic, he has witnessed thriving domestic consumer demand.

He claimed that during this period his company has signed contracts with 10 stores. He then criticized Taiwan's handling of the pandemic by writing, "On the other hand, my family in Taipei can't get the vaccine at all. This is so shameless and such low-class. This is the contrast, this is the gap."

A friend of Hsu's was cited by Apple Daily as saying that Hsu has decided to divorce Wang for three reasons. The first is that they have different values, having been raised on different sides of the strait.

Second, Hsu has been living in Taipei for many years, while Wang frequently travels to China, gradually causing them to drift apart. Lastly, Wang has often posted political comments criticizing Taiwan and praising China, leading to repeated clashes.

