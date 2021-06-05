Alexa
Taiwan announces free vaccinations to all citizens

Nationwide program intended to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible

  386
By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/05 21:24
Taiwanese to receive free vaccinations. 

Taiwanese to receive free vaccinations.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je's (柯文哲) promise of free vaccinations for Taipei residents, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Saturday (June 5) there would be free COVID-19 vaccinations for all citizens.

According to the press release, an approximately NT$4 billion (US$145 million) budget has been allocated to fund the free vaccination drive. The announcement does not point out what vaccination brands will be included in the program.

The budget was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday (June 3) and individuals can get a free jab at contracted hospitals or medical centers, the statement read.

The CECC said the government will fund 22 cities or counties across the country to expand the number of vaccination booths in communities. This should speed up the vaccination process and enable the population to attain herd immunity as early as possible.
COVID19
vaccine
jab

Updated : 2021-06-05 22:16 GMT+08:00

