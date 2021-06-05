Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Three key US senators to visit Taiwan Sunday

Senators Duckworth, Sullivan and Coons will meet senior Taiwan leaders: AIT

  1637
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/05 19:14
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons (CNA, Wikimedia photos) 

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Chris Coons (CNA, Wikimedia photos) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three United States senators, members of the Armed Services Committee and Foreign Relations Committee will arrive in Taiwan Sunday (June 6) for meetings with Taiwanese leaders, the American Institute in Taiwan announced Saturday (June 5).

Illinois Democrat Tammy Duckworth is a war veteran of Thai ancestry who served as a helicopter pilot in Iraq, where she lost both her legs. Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan served as assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush, while Delaware Democrat Christopher Coons will be the only visitor serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

According to the AIT statement, the senators will meet Taiwanese leaders “to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other significant issues of mutual interest.” Their stay on the island forms part of a wider trip through the Indo-Pacific region, AIT added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pointed out that the bipartisan visit’s inclusion of Taiwan in the Senate Armed Forces Committee’s first international trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic indicated its support for the island, CNA reported.

As a result of COVID-19 precautionary measures, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was going to meet the three senators at a command center in the military part of Taipei Songshan Airport at 8:30 a.m., another CNA report said.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
AIT
MOFA
Senate
Senate Armed Services Committee
Tammy Duckworth
Dan Sullivan
Chris Coons

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan representative office in Japan sees 1st confirmed COVID case
Taiwan representative office in Japan sees 1st confirmed COVID case
2021/06/03 10:30
Official from former ally Solomon Islands in Taiwan for medical treatment
Official from former ally Solomon Islands in Taiwan for medical treatment
2021/06/02 12:43
US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
US issues tax-exempt cards for Taiwan diplomats
2021/05/31 16:16
US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties
US proposes bill to further 'elevate' Taiwan ties
2021/05/29 18:59
US Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China
US Senate advances sweeping tech bill taking aim at China
2021/05/29 10:00

Updated : 2021-06-05 22:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Taiwan reports 339 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 133 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 339 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 133 backlog cases
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to tropical storm, plum rains
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
48 migrant workers, 3 Taiwanese test positive for COVID at KYEC chip plant
48 migrant workers, 3 Taiwanese test positive for COVID at KYEC chip plant