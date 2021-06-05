Taipei City mayor promises free vaccinations for residents of Taiwanese capital

Vaccines will be free in Taipei City, says the mayor Vaccines will be free in Taipei City, says the mayor (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Saturday (June 5) he was planning for vaccinations to be administered free of charge to residents of the Taiwanese capital.

He added that the current Level 3 alert should still continue “for two or three weeks” as the daily number of new cases remained high. For the time being, the central government’s Level 3 COVID alert remains in force until June 14. The measure bans all gatherings of more than five people inside and 10 people outside, and requires everyone to wear a mask outside the home.

Ko described the current surge in the capital as “under control” but not yet in decline, CNA reported. The vaccination campaign would depend on the amount of doses available, he said, with hospitals and clinics as preferred locations. Only if larger amounts of vaccines arrived, for example 100,000 a day, would he consider using sites like the Taipei Arena for mass vaccinations.

The decision to make the vaccines free was based on the fact that registration fees for patients varied widely between hospitals and clinics, the mayor said. Scrapping the payments would make the campaign more efficient, both for medical personnel and for the public, he added.

At present, vaccinations in Taipei City still centered on hospital staff, with 11,709 jabs administered Friday (June 4), according to official data.

