Taiwan suspends consular services in Indonesian capital over COVID cases

Three members of Taiwanese representative office staff confirmed as COVID patients

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/05 17:14
Taiwan's representative office in Jakarta has reported 3 COVID cases 

Taiwan's representative office in Jakarta has reported 3 COVID cases  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is suspending consular services in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the period of June 7-17 after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Saturday (June 5).

The first case was discovered Friday morning (June 4), leading to testing of all employees at the Taiwanese representative office. As a result, local health authorities informed the office Friday evening and Saturday morning that two more staff members had tested positive, with one showing mild symptoms of the infection and the other one asymptomatic, CNA reported.

The three were asked to quarantine at home. Meanwhile, the office was disinfected, and the closure was announced to the public.

The entire staff will have to work from home beginning next week, with any changes to services and work routines to follow, MOFA said.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) is concerned about the Jakarta office and has discussed and evaluated the latest developments, according to MOFA. He counseled staff to follow local COVID regulations and maintain key preventive measures.

Indonesia is an important source of migrant workers and caregivers for Taiwan and has also been listed as one of the target countries for the island’s New Southbound Policy.

MOFA said it is closely monitoring the pandemic situation in Southeast Asia while helping diplomatic staff stationed in that region consult physicians in Taiwan by videoconference.
