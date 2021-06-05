Alexa
Transfer of employment halted for migrant workers in Taiwan amid COVID clusters

At least two electronics plants experiencing cluster outbreaks in western Taiwan

  1200
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/05 16:39
Rapid COVID testing site at King Yuan Electronics Co. plant (King Yuan Electronics photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Transfer of employment for migrant workers in Taiwan was suspended effective Saturday (June 5) to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to the country’s labor authorities.

Deputy Labor Minister Wang An-pang (王安邦) said at the regular CECC briefing that measures are being implemented to reduce movement among the country’s migrant workers. The move follows reports of cluster infections among foreign employees in two electronics companies in the western county of Miaoli.

Plans for migrant workers to be transferred to other employers will be halted while Level 3 COVID restrictions are in place. Employers are also banned from dispatching their workers to different factories.

Transfers will only be allowed under circumstances deemed necessary. These include migrant workers being targeted by violence or sexual abuse in the workplace or involvement in human trafficking, said Wang.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labor will work with local governments as they inspect companies with over 500 employees, as well as dormitories housing more than 100 workers, to ensure disease control protocols are followed.

At least 77 cases have been reported in the outbreak at Miaoli-based King Yuan Electronics Co. as of Saturday, reported CNA. A command post has been set up at the plant to tackle the incident.
migrant workers
COVID
COVID-19
Miaoli
Taiwan

Updated : 2021-06-05 19:10 GMT+08:00

