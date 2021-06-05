Alexa
KMT sowing chaos amid Taiwan's COVID-19 emergency: Business leader

Former UMC Chairman Robert Tsao discontented with KMT's attacks on government, calls party members 'running dogs' for China

  1897
By Taiwan News
2021/06/05 11:56
Former UMC Chairman Robert Tsao

Former UMC Chairman Robert Tsao (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) has chosen to be a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during Taiwan's COVID crisis, according to former United Microelectronics Corp Chairman Robert Tsao (曹興誠),.

In a discussion with business associates on the LINE messaging app, Tsao blasted the KMT for continuously criticizing the ruling government and holding back efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After shutting down the border for a long time, Taiwan has begun to see the virus spread. Fortunately, various vaccines have been introduced [around the world], and when more Taiwanese people get their jabs, the outbreak will soon be contained," said Tsao. "However, people from the KMT keep criticizing the government, meddling with public order at this critical moment. They've chosen to be CCP's running dogs with their degraded morals."

Democratic Progressive Party legislator Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), a friend of Tsao's, confirmed the businessman's comments to Storm Media.
COVID-19
United Microelectronics Corp
Robert Tsao
KMT
Kuomintang

2021/06/05 00:00
2021/06/04 21:48
2021/06/04 19:37
2021/06/04 17:41
Updated : 2021-06-05 15:36 GMT+08:00

