Taiwan hosts only Tiananmen Square Massacre memorial in Chinese-speaking world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese marked the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre Friday (June 4), and as a precaution against the nation's ongoing COVID outbreak, this year's vigil was moved online, with a scaled-down memorial pavilion set up in central Taipei.

The vigil, held annually to commemorate the mass killing of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing by Chinese troops, was organized by the NGO New School for Democracy (NSD) in conjunction with the Taiwan Human Rights Promotion Association, the Civil Judicial Reform Foundation, the Taiwan Christian Church, and a number of other organizations.

A pavilion was erected on the capital's Liberty Square to accommodate mourners from 4 to 8 p.m. Epidemic prevention measures were enforced, with only one person at a time permitted to enter and place flowers in the canvas-covered space, where photos of the June 4, 1989 tragedy were on display.

At 8 p.m., a man entered vandalized the site, CNA reported. After pushing over and breaking one of the easels holding a photo, police arrested the 40-year-old man and took him to Renai Road Police Station for questioning.

The memorial service was streamed live on the NSD Facebook starting a 7 p.m. Speakers included Wu'er Kaixi (吾爾開希) and Wu Renhua (吳仁華), who took part in the Tiananmen protests; Legislative Yuan lawmakers Freddy Lim (林昶佐) and Chiu Hsien-Chih (邱顯智); Taipei City Councilors Huang Yu-fun (黃郁芬), Miao Bo-ya (苗博雅), and Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟); Chinese dissident artist Badiucao (巴丟草); and Chinese human rights lawyer Chen Jiangang (陳建剛).

This year's proceedings took on a special significance, as Taiwan became the last Chinese-speaking country to host a memorial of the massacre. China's government scales up its security presence ahead of the day to watch for those who would observe it, and the communist country's censors purge any reference to the incident from Chinese social media.

The public was banned from marking the event for the second year in Hong Kong. Victoria Park in that city's Causeway Bay was previously the site of the largest annual vigil. While a vigil organized there illegally last year proceeded without significant retaliation from police, several participants, including democracy advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒), received sentences ranging from four to 10 months.

Earlier this week, city officials suddenly forced the June 4th Museum to temporarily close over its lack of a public entertainment license. In addition to teaching the public about the massacre, the museum had in the past organized the Victoria Park event.

Hong Kong's police were out in force this year to conduct stop-and-searches. Many Hongkongers have reportedly taken to remember the day privately, lighting candles at home.



(Taiwan Association for Human Rights photo)



(Taiwan Association for Human Rights photo)