Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Tropical Storm Choi-wan weakens into depression near south Taiwan

June 7 meeting to decide on water rationing in central Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 20:44
Flooding in Taipei City's Xinyi District Friday afternoon 

Flooding in Taipei City's Xinyi District Friday afternoon  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As thunder showers battered Taipei City and Nantou County, and Tropical Storm Choi-wan weakened into a depression close to the island’s southern tip Friday (June 4) evening, water rationing measures introduced two months ago in central Taiwan could still not be lifted.

Three days of rain was the prediction by the Central Weather Bureau, even though the land and sea warnings for Choi-wan were lifted at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and the tropical storm was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Parts of Taichung City, Miaoli County and Changhua County introduced a rotational system of water rationing on April 6, with more than 1 million homes not receiving any tap water two days a week.

While heavy thunder showers flooded parts of Taipei City and the tropical storm moved close to Pingtung County and Taitung County, water reservoirs still needed more, CNA reported.

The Water Resources Agency (WRA) pinned its hopes on the “plum rain” predicted for the weekend. If 110 millimeters of rain could fall in the capture areas near key water reservoirs, then an end to the water rationing was in sight, the WRA said.

However, most of Saturday’s rain had benefited reservoirs in the northern part of the country, filling up the Feicui Reservoir to 71.6 percent and the Xinshan Reservoir to 82 percent, but doing little for central and south Taiwan.

All the water added to the reservoirs Saturday reached a total of 19.84 million tons, amounting to a day and a half of water consumption by the whole country, the WRA said.

A meeting of the drought disaster response center at the central government level scheduled for June 7 is likely to reach a decision about water rationing based on the rainfall of the upcoming weekend.
Tropical Storm Choi-wan
tropical depression
drought
water rationing
plum rains
reservoirs
Water Resources Agency
WRA
flooding

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
2021/06/04 11:48
Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
2021/06/02 19:13
First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days
First wave of plum rains brings 200 mm of rain to Taiwan in 2 days
2021/06/01 18:56
Tropical storm forms southeast of Taiwan
Tropical storm forms southeast of Taiwan
2021/05/31 17:38
Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir
Rains bring 18 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's Shihmen Reservoir
2021/05/31 12:11

Updated : 2021-06-04 20:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines