Taiwan's netizens find Tiananmen references in arrival of vaccines from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a plane from Japan touched down in Taiwan Friday (June 4) carrying 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, netizens uncovered a wealth of what they interpreted as references to the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre.

First of all, there was the flight number of the Japan Air Lines (JAL) plane, JL809, which could refer to the year 1989, when the communist government of China cracked down on the student-led democracy movement, CNA reported.

As the flight arrived in Taiwan on June 4, the 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen, commentators also drew a parallel. On that day, Beijing rained down death and destruction on its own people, while Japan supplied potentially life-saving vaccines to Taiwan, netizens said.

Another parallel uncovered online was the fact that the Japanese airliner had been scheduled to arrive in Taiwan at 2:40 p.m., while the communist crackdown on students occupying Tiananmen Square was launched at 2:40 a.m.

In the end, the JAL flight actually arrived early, setting its wheels down on the tarmac at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:58 p.m., according to CNA.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked Japan for its donation of AstraZeneca shots, which was seen as gratitude for Taiwan's aide to Japan in the aftermath of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.