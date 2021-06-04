Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's netizens find Tiananmen references in arrival of vaccines from Japan

Flight number, timing of arrival seem to suggest parallels with Tiananmen Massacre

  434
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 19:37
JAL flight JL809 landing in Taiwan on June 4 

JAL flight JL809 landing in Taiwan on June 4  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When a plane from Japan touched down in Taiwan Friday (June 4) carrying 1.24 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, netizens uncovered a wealth of what they interpreted as references to the anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre.

First of all, there was the flight number of the Japan Air Lines (JAL) plane, JL809, which could refer to the year 1989, when the communist government of China cracked down on the student-led democracy movement, CNA reported.

As the flight arrived in Taiwan on June 4, the 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen, commentators also drew a parallel. On that day, Beijing rained down death and destruction on its own people, while Japan supplied potentially life-saving vaccines to Taiwan, netizens said.

Another parallel uncovered online was the fact that the Japanese airliner had been scheduled to arrive in Taiwan at 2:40 p.m., while the communist crackdown on students occupying Tiananmen Square was launched at 2:40 a.m.

In the end, the JAL flight actually arrived early, setting its wheels down on the tarmac at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 1:58 p.m., according to CNA.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked Japan for its donation of AstraZeneca shots, which was seen as gratitude for Taiwan's aide to Japan in the aftermath of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
vaccines
Taiwan-Japan relations
Japan Air Lines
Tiananmen Square Massacre
AstraZeneca
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Landlords in Taiwan banned from evicting tenants over COVID
Landlords in Taiwan banned from evicting tenants over COVID
2021/06/04 12:06
Silks Hotel Group changing survival strategy amid COVID outbreak in Taiwan
Silks Hotel Group changing survival strategy amid COVID outbreak in Taiwan
2021/06/04 11:02
1.2 million AZ doses from Japan set to arrive in Taipei this afternoon
1.2 million AZ doses from Japan set to arrive in Taipei this afternoon
2021/06/04 10:41
Taiwan included in US plan to donate 7 million vaccine doses to Asia-Pacific
Taiwan included in US plan to donate 7 million vaccine doses to Asia-Pacific
2021/06/04 10:20
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
2021/06/03 20:43

Updated : 2021-06-04 20:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines