Taiwan food brands reject Hong Kong media’s ractopamine allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan food brands Hsin Tung Yang Co., Ltd. and Black Bridge Food Co., Ltd. on Friday (June 4) rejected allegations published in Hong Kong’s Wen Wei Po that their pork products contained excessive levels of ractopamine.

The pro-Chinese newspaper alleged that Taiwan's safety standards for food were lax, and the leanness drug ractopamine had been found at illegally high levels in Taiwanese sausages and pork products imported into Hong Kong.

Taiwan legalized the import of pork from the United States containing ractopamine last year, but does not allow its use by the local hog farming sector. The presence of ractopamine in imported pork products is also subject to a reporting system, which so far has not found any traces of the drug in any U.S. meat, reports said.

In a statement on its website, Hsin Tung Yang said the newspaper report had damaged its reputation, adding that ractopamine inspection standards in Taiwan were the same or even stricter than those in Hong Kong. The company also said that it only used certified Taiwanese pork in its products.

The Wen Wei Po printed the allegations even though it knew that all Taiwan pork products inspected by the Hong Kong authorities for the past three years, up until May 2021, had passed review and been approved for importation, Hsin Tung Yang said.

The company said it was consulting attorneys about taking legal action against the newspaper for damaging its reputation. A statement by Black Bridge echoed the remarks from the other company, emphasizing its products used Taiwan pork from licensed slaughterhouses and that they absolutely did not contain ractopamine.

Black Bridge said it regularly conducted tests on its own products, assuring the public that they did not contain ractopamine and were safe for consumption.