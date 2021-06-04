Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan food brands reject Hong Kong media’s ractopamine allegations

Hong Kong inspectors find no ractopamine in Taiwan pork for 3 years

  136
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 19:00
Taiwanese pork products 

Taiwanese pork products  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan food brands Hsin Tung Yang Co., Ltd. and Black Bridge Food Co., Ltd. on Friday (June 4) rejected allegations published in Hong Kong’s Wen Wei Po that their pork products contained excessive levels of ractopamine.

The pro-Chinese newspaper alleged that Taiwan's safety standards for food were lax, and the leanness drug ractopamine had been found at illegally high levels in Taiwanese sausages and pork products imported into Hong Kong.

Taiwan legalized the import of pork from the United States containing ractopamine last year, but does not allow its use by the local hog farming sector. The presence of ractopamine in imported pork products is also subject to a reporting system, which so far has not found any traces of the drug in any U.S. meat, reports said.

In a statement on its website, Hsin Tung Yang said the newspaper report had damaged its reputation, adding that ractopamine inspection standards in Taiwan were the same or even stricter than those in Hong Kong. The company also said that it only used certified Taiwanese pork in its products.

The Wen Wei Po printed the allegations even though it knew that all Taiwan pork products inspected by the Hong Kong authorities for the past three years, up until May 2021, had passed review and been approved for importation, Hsin Tung Yang said.

The company said it was consulting attorneys about taking legal action against the newspaper for damaging its reputation. A statement by Black Bridge echoed the remarks from the other company, emphasizing its products used Taiwan pork from licensed slaughterhouses and that they absolutely did not contain ractopamine.

Black Bridge said it regularly conducted tests on its own products, assuring the public that they did not contain ractopamine and were safe for consumption.
ractopamine
pork
Taiwanese pork
Hong Kong
Wen Wei Po
Hsin Tung Yang
Black Bridge

RELATED ARTICLES

Tiananmen Massacre museum in HK closes down two days before event anniversary
Tiananmen Massacre museum in HK closes down two days before event anniversary
2021/06/02 21:12
HK's Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen
HK's Next Digital shares soar as trading resumes after Jimmy Lai assets frozen
2021/05/27 13:30
China seeks to exploit Taiwan's COVID outbreak for political ends
China seeks to exploit Taiwan's COVID outbreak for political ends
2021/05/22 10:00
Hong Kong suspends operations of its office in Taiwan
Hong Kong suspends operations of its office in Taiwan
2021/05/18 14:13
Hong Kong announces stricter restrictions on Taiwan arrivals as country's cases mount
Hong Kong announces stricter restrictions on Taiwan arrivals as country's cases mount
2021/05/17 18:39

Updated : 2021-06-04 20:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines