Taiwan's new vaccine highly effective against COVID-19 variants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new vaccine developed by Taiwan's top research institute is said to be 2.7 times more effective against the COVID-19 Alpha variant first noted in the U.K., compared to other WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines.

With COVID still raging a year and a half after it first came to the world's attention, a number of vaccines have been developed to tame it. However, emerging COVID-19 variants around the world are complicating vaccination programs.

Up to June 4, more than 170 million people have been infected by COVID and there have been 3.5 million deaths.

Led by scientists from Academia Sinica, the research team ran a massive genomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains and discovered that more than 1,000 out of a string of 1,273 amino acids from the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can easily mutate — including the highly transmissible Alpha and Beta variant strains.

The mutations are thought to weaken antibodies that can neutralize the virus, even after vaccination. This creates a problem for the development of effective vaccines and possible herd immunity. The team discovered that a stronger immune response can be stimulated on the mutational sites of the protein.

Academia Sinica Assistant Professor of Genomics Research Center, Alex Ma (馬徹), who is also an influenza expert, said the team came up with a solution for dealing with variants because of previous work manufacturing universal flu vaccines.

"Removal of unnecessary glycans from the spike protein to better expose the highly conserved sequences is an effective approach in developing broadly protective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and variants," Ma commented.

The team said the newly developed universal coronavirus vaccine elicits a stronger immune response in mice and Syrian hamsters at multiple labs, offering better protection against the known variants, such as the dominant D614G mutant, the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) and the Beta variant (B.1.351).

Ma added the vaccine produced 2.7 times more neutralizing antibodies against the Alpha variant than other vaccines.

The research was led by former Academia Sinica President Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠), who is an acclaimed biochemist. The study can be found on BioRxiv online and the team has filed a provisional patent application in the U.S.