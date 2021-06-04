Taiwan judo coach charged for abusing 7-year-old boy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors in Taichung indicted an unlicensed judo coach Friday (June 4) after he threw a seven-year-old boy to the ground several times during a lesson in April, causing the student to lapse into a coma from which he has still not recovered.

On April 21, Ho (何), 67, first ordered another student to perform shoulder throws on Huang (黃), even though the coach knew the young boy had not mastered the basics of judo, CNA reported.

Even after Huang begged Ho to stop, he continued to slam him against the floor — a total of seven times. This did not stop even after the boy started to vomit, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office said in its statement Friday. While being thrown, Huang repeatedly hit his head against the floor.

When he finally became unresponsive, he was rushed to a hospital and diagnosed as having severe brain injuries. After surgery, the boy went into a deep coma, with the doctors saying his condition was the result of intracranial hemorrhaging.

More than one month later, Huang’s condition has not markedly improved. His coma has remained at 3 on the Glasgow Coma Scale, the lowest possible rating.

Ho has been charged under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act and the Criminal Code, prosecutors said.