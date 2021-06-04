Alexa
Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains

Streets of Taipei inundated with water as Choi-wan and plum rains team up

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 18:44
Flooding seen at intersection of Songren Road and Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei's Xinyi Distict. 

Flooding seen at intersection of Songren Road and Zhongxiao East Road in Taipei's Xinyi Distict.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos have surfaced on social media showing flooding in Taipei's Xinyi on Friday afternoon (June 4) as plum rains combined with Tropical Storm Choi-wan to inundate the capital's financial district.

On Thursday (June 3), the CWB issued both land and sea warnings for the tropical storm as it closed in on southern Taiwan. On Friday morning, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for 16 cities and counties in Taiwan.

Starting at noon, extremely heavy rain began to pour on Taipei, with rainfall accumulation quickly reaching 100 millimeters across the city, according to the CWB. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the districts that reported the 10 largest accumulations of rainfall included Da'an District, Wenshan District, Nangang District, and Xinyi District.

The CWB issued an advisory for heavy rain and extremely heavy rain for those districts, as well as Wanhua District, Zhongzheng District, Nangang Distict, plus a Level 1 flood warning for New Taipei City's Shenkeng District, Xizhi District, and Songshan District.

The largest accumulation was 300 mm recorded at National Taiwan University weather station in Da'an District. The next largest amount was 200 mm at the Fujhoushan weather station in Da'an District, followed by 198 mm at the Yicui Villa weather station in Xinyi District.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Lane 159, Section 4 of Muzha Road in Wenshan District saw flooding that reached half the height of a car, with residents seen wading in the water as they dragged their scooters. Flooding was reported outside the fire station at Zhongxiao East Road and the Nanhu Bridge in Xinyi District. High waters were also reported outside the Nanshen Floodgate in Nangang District.

By 3 p.m., the Taipei City Fire Department was cited by CNA as saying that it had received 40 reports of flooding, one collapsed tree, and three cases of people being trapped in elevators. However, it stated that by 5 p.m., the rains had subsided and the flooding had eased somewhat.

Social media platforms were soon inundated with videos of Taipei becoming submerged. In the two videos at the bottom of this article, the streets of Xinyi District have become brown, raging rivers of water.

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Nangang District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Nangang District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Xinyi District. (CNA photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Flooding in Wenshan District. (Taipei City Government photo)

Videos show flooding in Taipei due to Tropical Storm, plum rains
Dahu Park in Taipei's Neihu District completely flooded. (CNA photo)
flood
flooding
floods
heavy rain
extremely heavy rain
torrential rain
Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Choi-wan
tropical storm
plum rains

