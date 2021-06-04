New Taipei sets up mobile COVID testing units

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei has followed in the footsteps of Taipei and established a system of mobile testing units for families with vulnerable members, amid the worst ever coronavirus outbreak.

New Taipei recorded 4,442 local cases between April 26 and June 4, the hardest-hit municipality in Taiwan during the recent COVID-19 onslaught. The city’s 32 screening sites have handled 28,431 tests, with a 2.6 percent positive rate on average, said Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) at a pandemic response meeting on Friday (June 4).

As many infections occur at home, the city is moving to increase the testing capacity to identify cases faster by rolling out a home-based screening service. Mobile units comprising medical workers will visit households to conduct rapid screening as well as PCR tests, wrote Liberty Times.

However, the service will only apply to families where COVID cases live with seniors, children, or the physically challenged — who are unable to travel to the testing sites by themselves. This follows a similar measure by Taipei, which sends mobile squads to conduct testing for people deemed at risk when cluster infections take place.

For better disease control, New Taipei recently rolled out a visualized website providing information on COVID hotspots, testing site locations, and the status of ambulance and fire engine dispatches.