Taiwan CECC to assist Foxconn founder with BioNTech vaccine request

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Friday (June 4) he would help Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) import 5 million BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Gou’s Yonglin Foundation recently filed an application with the government to buy and fly the vaccines straight from Germany. However, the required dealership authorization document from the vaccine manufacturer was missing from the filing.

Chen said that if there are problems or missing evidence, he can help and advise the manufacturer on whether to supply the vaccines, UDN reported.

The key issue is whether there are enough doses to buy and distribute to private organizations, according to Chen, who also serves as the country’s health and welfare minister. He added that he knows many manufacturers only want to discuss supplies with governments, not with businesses or private foundations.

Johnson & Johnson recently refused a request from the Buddhist Light International Association on those grounds. Chen emphasized that certifying the reliability of the source of vaccines is necessary.

Some countries have been unable to confirm the vaccine is the real product, causing delays, he said. The minister promised he would provide assistance to Gou and said he hopes the billionaire succeeds in importing the vaccines.