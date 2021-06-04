Alexa
Taiwan's local COVID cases soar by nearly 10,000% in 1 month

Country surpasses 10,000 total COVID cases, skyrocketing by over 800%

  575
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 17:19
Virus testing at the Hsinchu Science Park (CNA, Hsinchu City Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (June 4) reported 474 local COVID-19 cases, breaking the 10,000 mark for total cases, with Taiwan seeing overall infections increase by over 800 percent and local cases by nearly 10,000 percent in a month.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reported 339 new local coronavirus cases, 133 backlog cases, and two imported cases for a total of 474 infections announced that day. This brings the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic to 10,446.

Since May 4, Taiwan has seen its case count skyrocket from 1,153 to 10,446, or by 805 percent. As for local cases, there had been 94 by May 4, but within a month that figure has erupted to 9,248, a surge of 9,738 percent.

As for the rest of the cases, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case. A total of 26 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation.

The 21 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday ties the record set on on May 29 for most fatalities from the disease in one day. The deceased reported on Friday include 14 men and seven women between the ages of 30 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 15-27, while the dates of diagnoses ranged between May 21 and 30. The dates of death ranged from May 27 to June 2.

Up until now, 187 individuals have succumbed to the disease.
