Taiwan’s top science park mobilizes against COVID outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu Science Park has rolled out mobile COVID-19 testing units and toughened preventive measures after at least 50 employees at a technology firm in neighboring Miaoli County tested positive for the virus, reports said Friday (June 4).

An outbreak at a King Yuan Electronics Co. (KYEC) chip testing and packaging plant in the town of Zhunan saw 48 foreign workers and three Taiwanese staff members testing positive, the company said Friday. Further screening of 7,000 employees is still proceeding.

To prevent similar outbreaks at other vital tech firms, the Hsinchu County Government announced the formation of a 15-member mobile rapid testing team, CNA reported. Beginning Monday (June 7), the group will respond to requests from companies to visit and help them out with quick COVID and PCR tests.

Hsinchu City Government said that by the end of Friday, a tent will have been erected with help from the military to house a special testing center where 4,000 foreign workers at the science park can be tested. The process will start Saturday (June 5) and is expected to last three days, according to officials.

The technology area counts 10,000 foreign workers, so companies not involved with the center can ask science park management to arrange on-site testing instead. Companies have been advised to maintain social distancing measures during both at work and during mealtimes, while staff should reduce outside trips as much as possible.