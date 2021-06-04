Taiwan reports 339 local COVID cases, 21 deaths, 133 backlog cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (June 4) reported 339 new local coronavirus cases, 21 deaths, and 133 backlog cases, breaking the 10,000 mark for total cases since the start of the pandemic.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 341 new cases, including two imported infections and 339 local ones. Chen also announced 133 cases that had been added retroactively, resulting in a total of 474 cases reported that day and 10,446 total cases since the start of the pandemic.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 170 males and 169 females between the ages of five and 100, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from April 1 to June 3. The 133 retroactively added cases include 57 males and 76 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from May 18 and June 2.

Of the 472 new and backlog local cases, 227 were in New Taipei City, 152 in Taipei City, 51 in Miaoli County, 11 in Taoyuan City, seven each in Taichung City and Keelung City, six in Changhua County, two each in Hsinchu City and Nantou County, and one each in Hualien County, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Pingtung County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County.

Epidemiological investigations found that of the 93 cases that were outside of Taipei City and New Taipei City, one had engaged in activities in Taipei's Wanhua District. There are two cases still under investigation, 76 from known sources, and 14 from unknown sources.

COVID deaths

The 21 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday ties the record set on on May 29 for most fatalities from the disease in one day. The deceased reported on Friday include 14 men and seven women between the ages of 30 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 15-27, while the date of diagnoses ranged between May 21 and 30. The dates of death ranged from May 27 to June 2.

Imported cases

Chen said that case No. 10,211 is a Vietnamese man in his 30s who came to Taiwan for work on May 18. He underwent a test for the coronavirus when his quarantine ended on June 2, and the results came back positive for COVID-19 on June 4.

The man has been asymptomatic throughout his stay in Taiwan. Seven contacts have been listed in his case and have been told to enter home isolation.

Case No. 10,470 is an Indonesian man in his 40s who came to Taiwan for work on May 14. A self-paid test taken at the end of his quarantine on May 29 came back negative, but a second one administered on June 3 came back positive on June 4.

He has been asymptomatic since arriving in Taiwan and the health department is still investigating his contacts.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 606,921 COVID-19 tests, with 585,272 coming back negative. Out of the 10,446 confirmed cases, 1,145 were imported, 9,248 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 26 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 187 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

The CECC reminds the public that under the current Level 3 restrictions, they are required to wear a mask at all times outside their home. It has also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10.

New Covid-19 Cases in Taiwanhttps://datawrapper.dwcdn.net