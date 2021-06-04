Alexa
Taiwan investigates 144 people for fake news about COVID outbreak

Central Epidemic Command Center says don't believe everything you see on social media

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 13:41
Measuring temperatures in Sanchong, New Taipei City 

Measuring temperatures in Sanchong, New Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the COVID-19 spike in May, 144 people have been referred to prosecutors for spreading fake news about the virus, reports said Friday (June 4).

During separate investigations, police revealed 230 items of fake news, while the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (MJIB) found 134 news items believed to be untrue, CNA reported.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Friday that police had decided to refer 77 cases involving 126 suspects to prosecutors, while the MJIB did the same with 17 cases linked to 18 suspects.

During the pandemic, fake news has regularly appeared on social media, such as allegations about outbreaks at certain locations, or measures by the authorities. The CECC called on the media and members of the public not to believe everything they read, but to check the origin of the reports first, and not to share them with others before knowing they are true.

Some of the fake news items come from overseas, including China. These include rumors that the COVID situation in Taiwan is much worse than it actually is, officials said. Sharing unfounded information can be punished by a prison term of up to three years, or a fine of up to NT$3 million (US$108,000).
fake news
COVID-19
pandemic
police
Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau
MJIB
CECC

Updated : 2021-06-04 15:16 GMT+08:00

