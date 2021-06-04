Alexa
Taiwan LGBT movie to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

'MONEYBOYS' listed for competition, festival features Judie Foster as special guest

  234
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 12:46
'MONEYBOYS' will premiere at Cannes Film Festival in July. (Facebook, Flash Forward Entertainment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan LGBT drama “MONEYBOYS” will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

On Thursday (June 3) the movie made it onto the list of the “Un Certain Regard” section for the festival. Directed by Chinese-Australian Chen Bo Yilin (陳熠霖), the production team features a number of European professionals.

Chen studied at Film Academy Vienna and was nominated by the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival for the short film, “Little Precious,” CNA reported. Some of Taiwan's youngest and brightest talents are in “MONEYBOYS,” including lead actors Kai Ko (柯震東, aka Ko Chen-tung) and JC Lin (林哲熹).

They are a gay couple in the movie, with Ko's character, Fei, leaving his hometown to become a sex worker. They meet years after this, when Lin’s role becomes a settled husband and dad, but Fei's feelings toward his ex return strongly.

As for the nomination, Ko expressed his gratitude and said, “I hope the pandemic will be over soon and people can go to the theater.”

Lin told UDN the making of the film was really unique and he is looking forward to the screening of the film and to share the joy with fans.

Award-winning actress Judie Foster will be a special guest at the opening ceremony on July 6 and receive an honorary Palme d’Or. The world premiere of “MONEYBOYS” will take place at Cannes around the same time.
MONEYBOYS
LBGT+
gay
pride
drama
Cannes Film Festival
Judie Foster
Kai Ko
JC Lin

Updated : 2021-06-04 15:15 GMT+08:00

