Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Landlords in Taiwan banned from evicting tenants over COVID

Expelling tenants with COVID or subject to quarantine will lead to cash penalties

  1576
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 12:06
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Landlords risk a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,417) for evicting tenants for COVID-19-related reasons, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Friday (June 4)

The MOI statement said landlords are prohibited from expelling tenants or denying them their housing rights if they become infected with the coronavirus or are placed under home quarantine.

The Communicable Disease Control Act stipulates that the dignity and legal rights of individuals who have an infectious disease should be respected and protected without any discrimination. Those who break the law will incur a cash punishment of between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000 and will be ordered to make improvements in due time.

If tenants or those they live with are infected, this does not justify termination of tenancy, the MOI added, invoking the Rental Housing Market Development and Regulation Act. The ministry asked property owners to show empathy for their tenants during a health crisis and help prevent virus transmission loopholes.

Organizations from the private rental sector have called for financial support for landlords during the ongoing COVID outbreak, which has battered the country’s economy. They believe rental fee subsidies should be included in the Cabinet’s bailout plans to aid the vulnerable in the rental housing market, wrote China Times.
renters
tenants
landlords
rental housing
Taiwan
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
quarantine

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
2021/06/03 20:43
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
2021/06/03 20:42
8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory
8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory
2021/06/03 19:53
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
2021/06/03 19:04
Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19
Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19
2021/06/03 18:25

Updated : 2021-06-04 15:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot