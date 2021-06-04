Landlords in Taiwan banned from evicting tenants over COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Landlords risk a fine of up to NT$150,000 (US$5,417) for evicting tenants for COVID-19-related reasons, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said Friday (June 4)

The MOI statement said landlords are prohibited from expelling tenants or denying them their housing rights if they become infected with the coronavirus or are placed under home quarantine.

The Communicable Disease Control Act stipulates that the dignity and legal rights of individuals who have an infectious disease should be respected and protected without any discrimination. Those who break the law will incur a cash punishment of between NT$10,000 and NT$150,000 and will be ordered to make improvements in due time.

If tenants or those they live with are infected, this does not justify termination of tenancy, the MOI added, invoking the Rental Housing Market Development and Regulation Act. The ministry asked property owners to show empathy for their tenants during a health crisis and help prevent virus transmission loopholes.

Organizations from the private rental sector have called for financial support for landlords during the ongoing COVID outbreak, which has battered the country’s economy. They believe rental fee subsidies should be included in the Cabinet’s bailout plans to aid the vulnerable in the rental housing market, wrote China Times.