Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued land and sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan as well as heavy rain alerts for 15 cities and counties as the cyclone combines with a plum rain weather front.

According to the CWB, as of 9 a.m. Friday morning (June 4), Tropical Storm Choi-wan was 320 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northeast at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour. Choi-wan has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kph and gusts of up to 100 kph.

On Thursday (June 3), the CWB issued both land and sea warnings for the tropical storm as it closed in on southern Taiwan. These warnings are still in place.



Map of Tropical Storm Choi-wan's predicted path. (CWB image)

Friday morning, the CWB announced a heavy rain advisory for Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

The CWB said that an approaching plum rain weather front will likely combine with the periphery of Choi-wan to bring extremely heavy rain to mountainous areas of Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties. It has released an extremely heavy rain advisory for these areas.

Other mountainous areas and the Hengchun Peninsula may also see extremely heavy rain. The public is advised to beware of lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, landslides, rockfalls, and stream surges in mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying areas.



Precipitation forecast for June 4. (CWB image)



Map of Tropical Storm Choi-wan's predicted path. (CWB image)