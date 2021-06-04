Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan

Heavy rain warnings announced for 15 cities, counties

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 11:48
Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued land and sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan as well as heavy rain alerts for 15 cities and counties as the cyclone combines with a plum rain weather front.

According to the CWB, as of 9 a.m. Friday morning (June 4), Tropical Storm Choi-wan was 320 kilometers southwest of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, moving northeast at a speed of 23 kilometers per hour. Choi-wan has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kph and gusts of up to 100 kph.

On Thursday (June 3), the CWB issued both land and sea warnings for the tropical storm as it closed in on southern Taiwan. These warnings are still in place.

Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Map of Tropical Storm Choi-wan's predicted path. (CWB image)

Friday morning, the CWB announced a heavy rain advisory for Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

The CWB said that an approaching plum rain weather front will likely combine with the periphery of Choi-wan to bring extremely heavy rain to mountainous areas of Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties. It has released an extremely heavy rain advisory for these areas.

Other mountainous areas and the Hengchun Peninsula may also see extremely heavy rain. The public is advised to beware of lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, landslides, rockfalls, and stream surges in mountainous areas and flooding in low-lying areas.

Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Precipitation forecast for June 4. (CWB image)

Taiwan issues land, sea warnings for Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Map of Tropical Storm Choi-wan's predicted path. (CWB image)
Tropical Storm Choi-wan
Choi-wan
tropical storm forecast
tropical storm
heavy rain advisory

RELATED ARTICLES

Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
Tropical storm to bring rain to Taiwan on Thursday
2021/06/02 19:13
Tropical storm forms southeast of Taiwan
Tropical storm forms southeast of Taiwan
2021/05/31 17:38
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
Rain pelts down in Taiwan to provide drought relief
2021/05/30 11:07
Heavy rain alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung
Heavy rain alert issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung
2021/05/21 19:59
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
Tropical Storm Surigae could come closest to Taiwan on Sunday
2021/04/14 11:06

Updated : 2021-06-04 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot