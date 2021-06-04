Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Silks Hotel Group changing survival strategy amid COVID outbreak in Taiwan

Country's leading hotel group fast adapting to business woes during pandemic

  315
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/04 11:02
(Facebook, Regent Taipei photo)

(Facebook, Regent Taipei photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Innovation and digital transformation are key if the Silks Hotel Group is to stay resilient amid the coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan.

The hotel giant’s room sales took a hit last year as COVID-19 hammered the hospitality industry, but it managed to weather the storm through the thriving domestic restaurant business. It posted a net profit of NT$730 million (US$26 million) for 2020, though this was a 47-percent drop from 2019, reported Business Weekly.

This year, however, proves to be a greater challenge, as the whole nation is under a dine-in ban as part of the Level 3 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. The ban has dealt a blow to the hotel’s lifeline, the dining service, leading to a 85 percent slump in restaurant sales.

The fresh cash bailout pledged by the government has allowed Silks Hotel to avoid implementing furloughs, but it needs more to survive. A cross-departmental task force formed last year in the spirit of project management has led to 80 projects being rolled out in one year to boost business, according to Steven Pan (潘思亮), chairman of Silks Hotel Group.

Meanwhile, the hotel fast-tracked the launch of an optimized online ordering platform, drive-through service, and a delivery squad. Regent Taipei, a five-star hotel owned by the group, has made delicacies from eight of its restaurants available on the Take Regent Home platform, with a host of hot deals catering to those tired of homemade meals and craving refined cuisine, wrote the China Times.
Regent Taipei
Silks Hotel Group
Taiwan
COVID
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
2021/06/03 20:43
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4
2021/06/03 20:42
8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory
8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory
2021/06/03 19:53
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow
2021/06/03 19:04
Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19
Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19
2021/06/03 18:25

Updated : 2021-06-04 11:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
34 migrant workers infected with COVID at chip plant in Taiwan's Miaoli
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Johnson & Johnson will not sell COVID vaccines to Taiwan Buddhist group
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 364 local COVID cases, 17 deaths, 219 backlog cases
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot