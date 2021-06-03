Taiwan to distribute relief checks on June 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced on Thursday (June 3) that the COVID-19 relief checks will be automatically sent to those who are entitled on Friday if they opened accounts for the previous round of funds last year.

According to the Cabinet, the recent outbreak caught the entire nation off guard and cast a pall over the economy; therefore, it specifically included families with children in the relief package this time. Households with elementary school children or minors with disabilities who study in secondary schools or five-year junior colleges will qualify for the disbursements.

The package also extends its coverage to self-employed workers who have insurance for more than NT$24,000 (US$867.07). Excluding those whose personal wealth exceeds the threshold, each worker will receive NT$10,000. Other beneficiaries include drivers, tour guides, artists, farmers, and fishermen, who will receive a one-time check or three-month's worth of checks ranging from NT$10,000 to NT$30,000.

The package is worth NT$260 billion and is expected to reach 7.3 million people.

Su pointed out that the reason for the automatic distribution is to alleviate the burden on local municipalities and reduce unnecessary human contact. Those who are newly qualified can also claim their checks through online applications starting from June 7.