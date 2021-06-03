8 Vietnamese workers test positive for COVID in New Taipei factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A printing factory in New Taipei is one of two plants in Taiwan where a cluster infection involving foreign migrant workers was reported on Thursday (June 3).

At a press conference that afternoon, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) confirmed two cluster infections involving migrant workers at factories. The largest involves 34 migrant workers at a King Yuan Electronics Corp. (KYEC, 京元電子) factory in Miaoli County's Zhunan Township.

The smaller of the two is an outbreak at the Topcolor Corp printing factory in New Taipei's Zhonghe District. Thus far, eight Vietnamese nationals have tested positive for COVID-19, reported UDN. Of these eight, seven have been placed in quarantine facilities, while one is undergoing home isolation in his dormitory, according to the Labor Affairs Bureau (LAB).

Another 41 foreign workers in the factory have tested negative for the virus, while eight have yet to be tested. Workers complained to the LAB that even after the eight workers were diagnosed with COVID-19, the company had them return to the same dormitory as the other employees, causing fears of further infection, reported Liberty Times.

The factory has since suspended operations. At a press conference that same day, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said that migrant workers who test positive should immediately undergo home isolation and if the company is unable to provide adequate housing, the city can help move them to a quarantine center.

Hou stressed that if a company fails to follow epidemic prevention procedures with its foreign employees, it could face fines of between NT$60,000 and NT$30,000 and the removal of their permit to hire migrant workers.