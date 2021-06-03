Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan to send 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan tomorrow

NHK reports that Japan will ship 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan on June 4

  2105
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 19:04
(gettyimages)

(gettyimages)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan will reportedly be sending 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan on Friday (June 4).

As Taiwan grapples with the worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic and a severe shortage of vaccines, Japan's government has decided to send 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan on Friday, according to NHK.

During an online vaccine summit held on Wednesday (June 2), Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide announced that his government plans to donate 30 million surplus vaccine doses to other countries and regions. In the spirit of this gesture and given the sudden surge in cases in Taiwan since mid-May, Japan's government has decided to send a shipment of vaccines to the country on Friday.

The Japanese government signed a contract with AstraZeneca PLC for 120 million doses this year and approved the vaccine last month. However, there are currently no plans for its use in the country, and the 240 million doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna that Japan has purchased are already more than enough for its population to achieve herd immunity.

Final arrangements for transport of the 1.2 million doses are currently underway, according to the news agency.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
Covid vaccine
coronavirus vaccine

RELATED ARTICLES

Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
2021/06/03 11:55
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
Taiwanese man in his 30s develops blood clots after AZ shot
2021/06/02 17:28
China condemns Japan's vaccine donation to Taiwan as 'political show'
China condemns Japan's vaccine donation to Taiwan as 'political show'
2021/06/01 18:29
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
2021/06/01 17:18
Foxconn tycoon's wife delivers documents for BioNTech vaccine to Taiwan FDA
Foxconn tycoon's wife delivers documents for BioNTech vaccine to Taiwan FDA
2021/06/01 16:35

Updated : 2021-06-03 20:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife