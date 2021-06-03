Alexa
Taiwanese singer contracts COVID-19

‘Werewolves’ singer and host Nine Chen isolated at quarantine hotel

  863
By Venice Tang, Taiwan News
2021/06/03 18:25
Nine Chen (Facebook, Nine Chen photo)

PINGTUNG (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese singer and songwriter Nine Chen (陳零九) was announced to have COVID-19 on Thursday (June 3).

Chen’s label Rock Records Corporation confirmed his infection in a Facebook post and stated he is currently safe. Following that, Chen posted his own video explaining his situation.

According to Chen, he was sent to a quarantine hotel by ambulance to be isolated Thursday after a positive PCR test on Wednesday night (May 31).

In the video, Chen explained that he started experiencing breathing difficulties on May 27 and went to a clinic on May 29. He said an initial rapid test on May 31 came back negative.

The singer emphasized that his “symptoms changed a lot over time” and encouraged everyone to “take care, wash their hands, and wear a mask.” He explained that he is currently feeling a bit tired and is experiencing some cold symptoms.

Rock Records asked fans to not worry and added that they will “follow Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center for the next steps.”

At the end of the post, the music company thanked fans for supporting Chen and urged them to “fight against the pandemic together.” Fans and other singers commented under Rock Records’ post wishing Chen a speedy recovery.

Nine Chen is a host of the TV game show “Werewolves” put out by 100% Entertainment (娛樂百分百). He gained nationwide popularity for singing the title song “Werewolves.”

COVID-19
singer
Taiwan
music
Nine Chen

Updated : 2021-06-03 20:56 GMT+08:00

