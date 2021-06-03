Alexa
Taiwan reports 25% increase in COVID cases among adults ages 20-39

Chen warns young people to avoid family gatherings during Dragon Boat Festival

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 18:01
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 3) reported a sudden 25 percent increase in COVID-19 cases among young adults and warned them to avoid visiting families over the Dragon Boat Festival.

At a press conference that afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that on Tuesday (June 1), the number of young adults confirmed with the disease had dropped by 20 percent, while the number of those over the age of 60 rose significantly. However, he said Wednesday (June 2) saw a 25-percent increase in the number of cases between the ages of 20 and 39.

Chen expressed his fear that young people may have become complacent when it comes to observing epidemic prevention guidelines. Since daily case numbers appeared to have stabilized in recent days, this demographic may have started to become more active again and interact in groups, leading to a spike in new cases.

The health minister reminded the public that as soon as people stop observing epidemic prevention measures, the outbreak may heat up again. He called on youth to reduce group activities and properly protect themselves by wearing a mask and washing their hands.

He noted that the Dragon Boat Festival is coming up on June 12 and expressed his hope that people will avoid returning to their hometowns as much as possible. Chen recognized that the custom of families worshiping together is inevitable but pleaded with the public not to gather in large numbers for holiday purchases or linger in crowded stores for too long.
Updated : 2021-06-03 18:41 GMT+08:00

