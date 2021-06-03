Taiwan airline launches special masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines has launched a line of specially designed masks in cooperation with Taiwanese surgical mask manufacturer Jiu Jiu, reports said Thursday (June 3).

The masks come in four different colors to match the company uniforms, as shown on the airline’s Facebook page, UDN reported. Flight attendants wear white masks, ground transportation staff wear yellow ones, the same color as their regular uniforms, pilots wear black, and flight engineers dark-blue.

The four sets of five masks come in a box, which resembles the body of the company’s Airbus A321neo, costing NT$389 (US$14) for the full set and NT$99 for a limited set. The masks will go on sale at convenience stores and online beginning Saturday (June 5), the airline said.

StarLux’s foray into design began with its uniforms, which helped Sean Yin (林尹培袞) win “The Design Air” prize for best airline uniform in the United Kingdom in 2019.

StarLux Airlines launched in early 2020, right at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to suspend and postpone plans for a rapid expansion of flights to the United States, Japan, and Southeast Asia.