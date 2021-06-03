AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced its new 3D chiplet architecture, jointly developed with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), at this week’s ongoing virtual Computex 2021 in Taipei.

During her keynote speech, CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) talked about AMD’s use of advanced processes and packaging technology. She mentioned the company’s early adoption of TSMC’s 7-nanometer process and said its 5-nm roadmap is also on track, including products that will be available next year.

Su then noted AMD’s experience introducing advanced packing technologies into the industry. “We have worked closely with TSMC on their 3D fabric to combine chiplet packaging with die stacking to create a 3D chiplet architecture for future high-performance computing products,” she said.

The first application of 3D chiplet technology was a prototype 3D vertical cache bonded to an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, according to Digitimes. The AMD CEO said the prototype 3D chiplet has over 200 times the interconnect density of 2D chiplets and more than 15 times the density of other 3D packaging solutions.

AMD said that it is slated to start production on high-end computing products using the 3D chiplet architecture by the end of this year.