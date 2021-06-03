Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

AMD unveils 3D chipset developed with Taiwan’s TSMC

Company uses TSMC's 3D fabric technology to create prototype 3D chiplet

  193
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 17:17
AMD logo (AMD image)

AMD logo (AMD image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) introduced its new 3D chiplet architecture, jointly developed with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), at this week’s ongoing virtual Computex 2021 in Taipei.

During her keynote speech, CEO Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) talked about AMD’s use of advanced processes and packaging technology. She mentioned the company’s early adoption of TSMC’s 7-nanometer process and said its 5-nm roadmap is also on track, including products that will be available next year.

Su then noted AMD’s experience introducing advanced packing technologies into the industry. “We have worked closely with TSMC on their 3D fabric to combine chiplet packaging with die stacking to create a 3D chiplet architecture for future high-performance computing products,” she said.

The first application of 3D chiplet technology was a prototype 3D vertical cache bonded to an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, according to Digitimes. The AMD CEO said the prototype 3D chiplet has over 200 times the interconnect density of 2D chiplets and more than 15 times the density of other 3D packaging solutions.

AMD said that it is slated to start production on high-end computing products using the 3D chiplet architecture by the end of this year.
AMD
TSMC
AMD 3D chiplet architecture
Computex 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction on Arizona plant
Taiwan’s TSMC starts construction on Arizona plant
2021/06/02 11:12
TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge
TSMC new target of disinformation campaign amid Taiwan COVID surge
2021/06/02 09:50
Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility
Taiwan’s TSMC has over 20 participating companies for new Japan facility
2021/06/01 11:50
Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13
Taiwan’s TSMC starts 5nm A15 chip production for iPhone 13
2021/05/28 13:39
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2021 Virtual to open May 31
2021/05/27 18:03

Updated : 2021-06-03 18:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Video shows massive container crane collapse at Kaohsiung port
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Mom gets teen Han Kuo-yu haircut to keep him home during Taiwan's outbreak
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 372 local COVID cases, 12 deaths, 177 backlog cases
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan's R number drops from 15 to 1.02 during Level 3 alert
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Taiwan to let people choose brand for self-paid COVID vaccines
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Parents to receive NT$10,000 subsidy per child on June 15
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Taiwan reports 262 local COVID cases, 13 deaths, 65 backlog cases
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
Level 3 COVID alert unlikely to be lifted in Taiwan as household transmission surges
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
COVID patient in New Taipei attacks nurses with knife
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated
Exodus: Thousands of Taiwanese flying to US to get vaccinated