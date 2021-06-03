Taiwan to launch NT$4.5 billion art and culture bailout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Culture (MOC) announced Thursday (June 3) it is launching a NT$4.5 billion (US$150 million) relief plan estimated to benefit 70,000 art workers and businesses.

As the Cabinet launched the "bailout 4.0" Thursday, distributing NT$260 billion to families and companies to help them get through the pandemic, the MOC launched the NT$4.5-billion plan to support the nation's artistic and cultural industries.

Culture Minister Lee Yong-te (李永得) stated that NT$30,000 will go directly to each person who applied for the bailout last year.

Lee explained that the ministry will double-check with other ministries to see whether the applicants are still in the field or not. If they qualify, the money will be wired directly to their bank accounts in three monthly NT$10,000 increments starting Friday (June 4).

Anyone who is a Taiwanese art worker, whether they are a freelancer or studio runner, can apply online or by post. In addition, any art or culture-related business can apply for the maximum subsidy of NT$250,000 for purposes such as personnel and necessary expenses.

Lee emphasized that theatrical groups, bands, bookstores, and movie theaters are all eligible to apply. “The rules are not going to be strict. It is estimated that art-related business have lost nearly NT$10 billion in total since May,” he noted.

The application will open Monday (June 7) and run until July 12 for individuals and until Aug. 31 for companies. For more information, visit this website.



Culture Minister Lee hosted press conference on bailout. (Facebook, Ministry of Culture video)