Deelish Brands Raises S$1.5M In Pre-Series A Round

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 June 2021 - Deelish Brands, a Singapore-based restaurant management company, announced that it has raised over S$1.5 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Calibre Capital with participation from several other notable local investors. Deelish Brands is the Singapore master franchisee for notable fast casual restaurant brands such as Fatburger & Buffalos, 800 Degrees and Blimpie. The Company currently has seven restaurant locations, five of which are Fatburger.

"We launched Deelish Brands with a very specific strategy in mind, that is, to take trendy Western fast casual restaurant brands, adapt them for the halal consumer, and launch them in Southeast Asia," said Moe Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of Deelish Brands. "The value of the Muslim market worldwide is poised to increase from US$2.2 trillion in 2018 to US$3.8 trillion by 2024."

In just over two years, Fatburger Singapore has grown to be the largest halal, fast casual burger chain in Singapore. Deelish Brands will use the proceeds from the Pre-Series A round to roll out the 800 Degrees and Blimpie brands in similar fashion, while continuing to expand the number of Fatburger locations. The Company aims to grow its footprint to at least a dozen locations by early 2022.

Expansion opportunities will be considered in both Singapore as well as neighboring countries throughout Southeast Asia, namely Indonesia and Vietnam. Deelish Brands will also consider acquisitions, joint ventures and other partnerships as it expands regionally.

Proceeds will also be used to continue to invest in the Company's proprietary technology platform, Deelish Brands Solutions. The current suite of software includes a robust loyalty platform and various types of CRMs built specifically for both the customers and employees of restaurants. Deelish Brands Solutions has already begun to contribute revenue to the group by offering select solutions to other restaurant operators in Singapore. The Company intends to grow this business unit further in the coming year.

"We are an F&B business that is transforming the Singapore halal food scene. We do this by focusing on technology, store design and the customer experience, at every touch point. We also happen to serve amazing food," said Moe Ibrahim.

Deelish Brands aims to attract, engage and retain customers in a manner that drives repeat business, incremental business and most importantly, quality referrals. "The average restaurant collects a vast amount of data on a daily basis, and does nothing with it," says Moe Ibrahim. "Many restaurants serve hundreds of customers a day and make no effort to get to know any of them. This is a massive and obvious market gap that we aim to fill with our technology solutions."





