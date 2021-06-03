Alexa
COVID information website for New Taipei goes live

Info about rapid testing centers only a few clicks away

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/03 15:44
(New Taipei COVID website screenshot)

(New Taipei COVID website screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei has launched a website that provides visualized information about COVID-19 hotspots and city resources for better disease management.

The website’s e-map allows users to access information about coronavirus hotspots, and the locations of rapid testing sites and disease control centers. It also shows real-time traffic updates, the status of ambulance and fire engine dispatches, and water and power outage information.

The graphic appears in three colors, indicating different risk levels for boroughs in each administrative district. Yellow means low risk, orange suggests medium risk, and purple refers to high-risk areas.

New Taipei has put in place 31 COVID-screening sites, 13 in communities and 18 at hospitals. The municipality has been the hardest-hit in the country during the recent outbreak and has recorded over 4,200 local infections since the start of the year, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control.

As of Thursday (June 3), Taiwan had reported 9,972 cases, 8,778 domestic of which were domestic, and 166 deaths.

New Taipei's COVID website: https://e.tpf.gov.tw/realtime
Updated : 2021-06-03 16:18 GMT+08:00

